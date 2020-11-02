Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has a beta value of 3.48 and has seen 1,639,257 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $405.09 Million, closed the last trade at $4.08 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 5.97% during that session. The OII stock price is -292.16% off its 52-week high price of $16 and 50.74% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Sporting 5.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the OII stock price touched $4.13-1 or saw a rise of 1.21%. Year-to-date, Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have moved -72.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have changed 15.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.75 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +145.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.42% from current levels.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.12%, compared to -21.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -733.3% and -500% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.5%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $410.4 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $411.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $560.81 Million and $536.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -26.8% for the current quarter and -23.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -74.6%.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.51% with a share float percentage of 103.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International, Inc. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.7 Million shares worth more than $106.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.69 Million and represent 12.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.16% shares in the company for having 6116783 shares of worth $21.53 Million while later fund manager owns 2.86 Million shares of worth $18.3 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.