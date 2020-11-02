Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 18,472,488 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.51 Billion, closed the recent trade at $39.95 per share which meant it lost -$1.41 on the day or -3.41% during that session. The TWTR stock price is -32.49% off its 52-week high price of $52.93 and 49.94% above the 52-week low of $20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 25 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Despite being -3.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the TWTR stock price touched $52.93- or saw a rise of 24.32%. Year-to-date, Twitter, Inc. shares have moved 24.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have changed -13.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -42.43% from current levels.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

34 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 Billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $947.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 Billion and $807.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.4% for the current quarter and 17.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.6%.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.44% with a share float percentage of 75.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter, Inc. having a total of 1047 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 82.34 Million shares worth more than $2.45 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 53.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 Billion and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 21239917 shares of worth $632.74 Million while later fund manager owns 18.5 Million shares of worth $551.22 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.