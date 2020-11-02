Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,815,205 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.55 Million, closed the last trade at $2.18 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 11.79% during that session. The CAN stock price is -496.33% off its 52-week high price of $13 and 19.27% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canaan Inc. (CAN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -945%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.99% with a share float percentage of 2.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canaan Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 798.01 Thousand shares worth more than $1.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CSat Investment Advisory, L.P., with the holding of over 412.13 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $783.05 Thousand and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Reality Shares NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 596033 shares of worth $1.11 Million while later fund manager owns 93.54 Thousand shares of worth $233.86 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.