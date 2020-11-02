Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,591,278 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.92 per share which meant it lost -$1.13 on the day or -5.64% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -210.04% off its 52-week high price of $58.66 and 49.79% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Despite being -5.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the HYLN stock price touched $22.44- or saw a rise of 15.69%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have moved 89.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have changed -62.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.28% from current levels.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.