Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 10,490,307 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.38 per share which meant it gained $3.57 on the day or 61.36% during that session. The EIGI stock price is -1.07% off its 52-week high price of $9.48 and 86.03% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 549.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 658.94 Million shares.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) trade information

Sporting 61.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the EIGI stock price touched $9.47-0 or saw a rise of 0.95%. Year-to-date, Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 99.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) have changed 63.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +147.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -188.89%, compared to -22% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -60% and 111.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $276.16 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $278.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $277.19 Million and $277.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.4% for the current quarter and 0.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -373% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.23%.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.27% with a share float percentage of 98.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 52.56 Million shares worth more than $211.83 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Warburg Pincus LLC held 37.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 15.38 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.98 Million and represent 10.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 1961956 shares of worth $7.91 Million while later fund manager owns 1.58 Million shares of worth $6.39 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.