Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1,142,277 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $738.39 Million, closed the last trade at $7.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -10.12% during that session. The GLNG stock price is -101.85% off its 52-week high price of $15.24 and 39.87% above the 52-week low of $4.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 Million shares.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Despite being -10.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the GLNG stock price touched $8.46-1 or saw a rise of 10.76%. Year-to-date, Golar LNG Limited shares have moved -46.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have changed 24.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.04.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golar LNG Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.97% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.6% and -38.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.9%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.31 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $109.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $98.67 Million and $139.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.5% for the current quarter and -21.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.4%.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.47% with a share float percentage of 103.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golar LNG Limited having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 11.17 Million shares worth more than $80.9 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 11.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.63 Million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 2508463 shares of worth $18.16 Million while later fund manager owns 1.95 Million shares of worth $14.61 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.