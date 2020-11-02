Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 1,259,862 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.4 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.77 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The TROX stock price is -26.92% off its 52-week high price of $12.4 and 59.37% above the 52-week low of $3.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 910.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 991.31 Million shares.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

Sporting 1.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the TROX stock price touched $9.90-1 or saw a rise of 1.31%. Year-to-date, Tronox Holdings plc shares have moved -14.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have changed 24.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tronox Holdings plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +53.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.13%, compared to -14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.1% and -44.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $658.07 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $675.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $693Million and $722Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5% for the current quarter and -6.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -4.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.2%.

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 2.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.58%.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.53% with a share float percentage of 98.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tronox Holdings plc having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.8 Million shares worth more than $70.77 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 6.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.14 Million and represent 5.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 3518574 shares of worth $26.81 Million while later fund manager owns 2.35 Million shares of worth $17Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.