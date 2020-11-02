Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,897,409 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $519.47 Million, closed the last trade at $13.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -2.72% during that session. The SBE stock price is -33.03% off its 52-week high price of $17.6 and 29.1% above the 52-week low of $9.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) trade information

Despite being -2.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the SBE stock price touched $15.60- or saw a rise of 15.19%. Year-to-date, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation shares have moved 35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) have changed -15.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.44% with a share float percentage of 54.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.4 Million shares worth more than $24.11 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 7.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 2.03 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.35 Million and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.