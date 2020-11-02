Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,928,106 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $850.77 Million, closed the last trade at $16.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -3.92% during that session. The IPOB stock price is -64.23% off its 52-week high price of $27 and 35.83% above the 52-week low of $10.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.63 Million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 499998 shares of worth $5.87 Million while later fund manager owns 43.98 Thousand shares of worth $835.18 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.