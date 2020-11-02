Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1,093,856 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.77 Million, closed the last trade at $3.71 per share which meant it lost -$2.19 on the day or -37.12% during that session. The BLCM stock price is -652.02% off its 52-week high price of $27.9 and 13.48% above the 52-week low of $3.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 200.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 82.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.15.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

Despite being -37.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the BLCM stock price touched $6.65-4 or saw a rise of 44.21%. Year-to-date, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -71.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -40.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) have changed -43.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 429.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 245.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +573.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.29% from current levels.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.94%, compared to 16% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.7% and 50.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -95.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $103Million and $5.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 142.7% for the current quarter and -95.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.5%.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.48% with a share float percentage of 33.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 249.12 Thousand shares worth more than $1.85 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 4.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 185.07 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 Million and represent 3.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 114113 shares of worth $847.86 Thousand while later fund manager owns 60.27 Thousand shares of worth $447.78 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.