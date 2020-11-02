Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1,004,689 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.8 Million, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The GAU stock price is -55.88% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 58.82% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the GAU stock price touched $1.61 or saw a rise of 15.53%. Year-to-date, Galiano Gold Inc. shares have moved 43.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) have changed -1.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.74 while the price target rests at a high of $2.58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +89.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.94% from current levels.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.8%.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.1% with a share float percentage of 49.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galiano Gold Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ruffer LLP with over 27.01 Million shares worth more than $35.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Ruffer LLP held 12.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the holding of over 20.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.14 Million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.3% shares in the company for having 9572375 shares of worth $18Million while later fund manager owns 793.58 Thousand shares of worth $1.49 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.