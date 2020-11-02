Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 3,357,403 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.93 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.74 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 2.87% during that session. The HBAN stock price is -45.53% off its 52-week high price of $15.63 and 36.5% above the 52-week low of $6.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.89% from current levels.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.23 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.3% for the current quarter and 6.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.25%.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between January 21 and January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 5.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.43%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.75% with a share float percentage of 78.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated having a total of 970 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 118.43 Million shares worth more than $1.07 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 85.8 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $775.2 Million and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 28907025 shares of worth $261.17 Million while later fund manager owns 25.16 Million shares of worth $227.33 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.