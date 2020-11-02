Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,704,316 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.49 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.27% during that session. The EQH stock price is -27.04% off its 52-week high price of $27.3 and 53.98% above the 52-week low of $9.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.82 Million shares.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) trade information

Sporting 1.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the EQH stock price touched $21.50- or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, Equitable Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -13.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have changed 17.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.37.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equitable Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.45%, compared to 2.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.5% and -13.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.34 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.41 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.44 Billion and $1.69 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.9% for the current quarter and 101.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -211.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.66%.

EQH Dividends

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 3.16%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.8% with a share float percentage of 105.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitable Holdings, Inc. having a total of 480 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 50.22 Million shares worth more than $968.82 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 44.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $855.05 Million and represent 9.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund and Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 13392538 shares of worth $258.34 Million while later fund manager owns 11.74 Million shares of worth $226.47 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.