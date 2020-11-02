Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1,244,252 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.59 Million, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2% during that session. The RMTI stock price is -352.94% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 2.35% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 Million shares.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Despite being -2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the RMTI stock price touched $0.969 or saw a rise of 12.03%. Year-to-date, Rockwell Medical, Inc. shares have moved -65.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) have changed -20.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rockwell Medical, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.57%, compared to 11.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.7% and 27.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.67 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.16 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $15.41 Million and $15.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.7% for the current quarter and 23.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38%.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.26% with a share float percentage of 49.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rockwell Medical, Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.6 Million shares worth more than $8.98 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.16 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.15 Million and represent 4.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 1845422 shares of worth $3.6 Million while later fund manager owns 1.49 Million shares of worth $1.59 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.