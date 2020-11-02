Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,659,705 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $339.98 Million, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.47% during that session. The QD stock price is -488.81% off its 52-week high price of $7.89 and 9.7% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.5 Million shares.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Despite being -1.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the QD stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 11.84%. Year-to-date, Qudian Inc. shares have moved -71.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) have changed 8.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.16.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qudian Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.84% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -91.5% and -62.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $161.23 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $166.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $370.22 Million and $276Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -56.4% for the current quarter and -39.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +145.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +40.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.78%.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.91% with a share float percentage of 65.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qudian Inc. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management with over 5.62 Million shares worth more than $9.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Acadian Asset Management held 13.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd, with the holding of over 5.47 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.3 Million and represent 12.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 2449724 shares of worth $3.97 Million while later fund manager owns 2.17 Million shares of worth $3.51 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.02% of company’s outstanding stock.