Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 10,250,054 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $165.7 Million, closed the last trade at $3.04 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -97.37% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 83.22% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.49 Million shares.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the NNDM stock price touched $3.51-1 or saw a rise of 13.39%. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd. shares have moved 20.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed 6.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.8%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.66% with a share float percentage of 1.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Dimension Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 208.9 Thousand shares worth more than $459.58 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 2.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., with the holding of over 159Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $349.8 Thousand and represent 1.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 150000 shares of worth $330Thousand while later fund manager owns 132.92 Thousand shares of worth $304.39 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.