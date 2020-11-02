Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 1,697,747 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.1 Million, closed the last trade at $3.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -6.12% during that session. The UUU stock price is -66.45% off its 52-week high price of $5.11 and 90.23% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) trade information

Despite being -6.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the UUU stock price touched $5.11-3 or saw a rise of 39.92%. Year-to-date, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. shares have moved 395.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) have changed 61.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.72.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -331.3%.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.28% with a share float percentage of 8.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Universal Security Instruments, Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wilen Investment Management Corp. with over 160.7 Thousand shares worth more than $127.58 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Wilen Investment Management Corp. held 6.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 124.46 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.8 Thousand and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 622 shares of worth $1.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 246 shares of worth $195 as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.