Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1,346,531 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.95 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -1.56% during that session. The INOV stock price is -47.08% off its 52-week high price of $27.93 and 29.49% above the 52-week low of $13.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 794.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 445.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) trade information

Despite being -1.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the INOV stock price touched $27.08- or saw a rise of 29.87%. Year-to-date, Inovalon Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 0.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have changed -28.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.01% from current levels.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +17.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.46%, compared to 6.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 36.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.1%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $184.93 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $173.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $173.49 Million and $158.96 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.6% for the current quarter and 9.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +119.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22%.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.87% with a share float percentage of 73.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inovalon Holdings, Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.36 Million shares worth more than $141.69 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.19 Million and represent 8.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 2091443 shares of worth $40.28 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $34.76 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.