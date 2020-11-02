Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,675,117 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.47 Billion, closed the recent trade at $120.83 per share which meant it gained $4.05 on the day or 3.47% during that session. The MTCH stock price is -5.45% off its 52-week high price of $127.42 and 70.55% above the 52-week low of $35.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $129.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $108 while the price target rests at a high of $151. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.62% from current levels.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Match Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +51.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.94%, compared to 3.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.7% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.7%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $605.12 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $623.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $541.49 Million and $547.17 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.8% for the current quarter and 14% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.08%.