AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 16,814,709 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.77 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.73 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 16.45% during that session. The ANPC stock price is -221.72% off its 52-week high price of $12 and 15.55% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 319.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Sporting 16.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the ANPC stock price touched $4.29-1 or saw a rise of 13.29%. Year-to-date, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. shares have moved -66.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) have changed -3.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 235.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +382.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 87.67% from current levels.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -140.3%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.02% with a share float percentage of 0.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 2.45 Thousand shares worth more than $12.57 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, UBS Group AG held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., with the holding of over 400 shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.06 Thousand and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.