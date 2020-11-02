Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 18,995,461 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.87 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.79 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.78% during that session. The F stock price is -22.85% off its 52-week high price of $9.57 and 49.17% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 78.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 59.71 Million shares.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Sporting 0.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the F stock price touched $8.24-5 or saw a rise of 5.79%. Year-to-date, Ford Motor Company shares have moved -16.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have changed 12.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 94.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ford Motor Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +59.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -137.82%, compared to -20.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -175% and 187% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.1%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.07 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.99 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $36.67 Billion and $31.34 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.1% for the current quarter and 14.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.73%.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.06% with a share float percentage of 55.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ford Motor Company having a total of 1446 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 295.7 Million shares worth more than $1.8 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 267.99 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 Billion and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 111000000 shares of worth $677.43 Million while later fund manager owns 81Million shares of worth $492.46 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.