Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 2,015,727 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.35 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.19 per share which meant it gained $1.11 on the day or 12.22% during that session. The CVA stock price is -58.29% off its 52-week high price of $16.13 and 35.53% above the 52-week low of $6.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 920.37 Million shares.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) trade information

Sporting 12.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the CVA stock price touched $10.10- or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, Covanta Holding Corporation shares have moved -32.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) have changed 25.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Covanta Holding Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -657.14%, compared to -8.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 37.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.4%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $484.74 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $474.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $485Million and $468Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.1% for the current quarter and 1.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -93.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

CVA Dividends

Covanta Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 4.2%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.43%.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.75% with a share float percentage of 83.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Covanta Holding Corporation having a total of 343 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Chai Trust Co LLC with over 12.95 Million shares worth more than $124.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Chai Trust Co LLC held 9.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.54 Million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.84% shares in the company for having 5066966 shares of worth $47.83 Million while later fund manager owns 3.29 Million shares of worth $31.54 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.