Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,488,765 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.81 Million, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 8.07% during that session. The COGT stock price is -17.21% off its 52-week high price of $3.61 and 90.42% above the 52-week low of $0.295. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 568Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Sporting 8.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the COGT stock price touched $3.61-1 or saw a rise of 14.68%. Year-to-date, Cogent Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 327.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) have changed 31.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 871.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.87% from current levels.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +670% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.69%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.1% and -157.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -66.4%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +24.7%.