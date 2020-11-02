Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 6,877,882 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.24% during that session. The CLF stock price is -9.18% off its 52-week high price of $9.04 and 68.24% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.92 Million shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Despite being -0.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the CLF stock price touched $8.80-5 or saw a rise of 5.91%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved -1.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed 28.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 73.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +92.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -152.68%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -60% and 78.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +152.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.51 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $534.1 Million and $324.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 271.6% for the current quarter and 366.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -69.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.74%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.95% with a share float percentage of 62.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. having a total of 404 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 59.67 Million shares worth more than $329.36 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 42.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.01 Million and represent 10.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 24777304 shares of worth $159.07 Million while later fund manager owns 11.99 Million shares of worth $62.1 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3% of company’s outstanding stock.