BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,443,545 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $73.4 per share which meant it lost -$7.1 on the day or -8.82% during that session. The BIGC stock price is -121.39% off its 52-week high price of $162.5 and 13.12% above the 52-week low of $63.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 970.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $94.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53 while the price target rests at a high of $132. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.79% from current levels.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.5%.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 8.77 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $730.12 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 90000 shares of worth $7.5 Million while later fund manager owns 61.49 Thousand shares of worth $7.24 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.