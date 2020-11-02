Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,390,211 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $491.15 Million, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The ACB stock price is -1061.48% off its 52-week high price of $47.04 and 8.4% above the 52-week low of $3.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.91 Million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Despite being -0.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the ACB stock price touched $4.66-1 or saw a rise of 13.09%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -84.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have changed -12.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 2.35 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.23 Million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 2361850 shares of worth $29.33 Million while later fund manager owns 1.7 Million shares of worth $17.36 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.