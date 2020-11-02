Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) has a beta value of 3.44 and has seen 6,940,118 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.98 Million, closed the last trade at $3.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -7.89% during that session. The RIOT stock price is -40.06% off its 52-week high price of $4.58 and 84.37% above the 52-week low of $0.511. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.39 Million shares.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Despite being -7.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the RIOT stock price touched $4.16-2 or saw a rise of 21.39%. Year-to-date, Riot Blockchain, Inc. shares have moved 191.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) have changed 21.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.74 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +76.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.7% with a share float percentage of 8.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Riot Blockchain, Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 963.32 Thousand shares worth more than $2.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 443.73 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $985.09 Thousand and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.28% shares in the company for having 626101 shares of worth $1.39 Million while later fund manager owns 327.91 Thousand shares of worth $727.96 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.