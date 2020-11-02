Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 2,517,798 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.88 Million, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.7% during that session. The AAU stock price is -10.1% off its 52-week high price of $1.09 and 78.79% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 854.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 730.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

Sporting 0.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the AAU stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares have moved 67.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) have changed 19.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 583.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 102.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +102.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 102.02% from current levels.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.2%.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.37% with a share float percentage of 17.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Almaden Minerals Ltd. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprott Inc. with over 6.22 Million shares worth more than $3.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Sprott Inc. held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.79 Million and represent 3.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and Sprott Gold Equity Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.91% shares in the company for having 4706320 shares of worth $3.29 Million while later fund manager owns 2.08 Million shares of worth $1.46 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.