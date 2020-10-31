Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 849,108 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $292.92 Million, closed the last trade at $5.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -6.55% during that session. The FOSL stock price is -129.07% off its 52-week high price of $13.08 and 52.89% above the 52-week low of $2.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 Million shares.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Despite being -6.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the FOSL stock price touched $6.62-1 or saw a rise of 13.75%. Year-to-date, Fossil Group, Inc. shares have moved -27.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) have changed -0.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.48.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fossil Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +65.03% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -386.7% and 700% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $333.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $522.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $539.49 Million and $711.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -38.2% for the current quarter and -26.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -314.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.9%.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.6% with a share float percentage of 109.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fossil Group, Inc. having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.41 Million shares worth more than $34.44 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.24 Million and represent 14.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.93% shares in the company for having 4066017 shares of worth $13.46 Million while later fund manager owns 2.88 Million shares of worth $16.51 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.61% of company’s outstanding stock.