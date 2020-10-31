Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1,989,909 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $418.94 Million, closed the last trade at $2.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.59% during that session. The RIGL stock price is -111.29% off its 52-week high price of $5.24 and 50.4% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Despite being -1.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the RIGL stock price touched $2.53-1 or saw a rise of 1.98%. Year-to-date, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 15.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have changed 3.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 187.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +222.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 101.61% from current levels.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +34.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45%, compared to 15.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -71.4% and -30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +82.9%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.24 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $20.86 Million and $15.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.3% for the current quarter and 27.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.42% with a share float percentage of 90.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.46 Million shares worth more than $39.28 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.51 Million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.71% shares in the company for having 9638920 shares of worth $24Million while later fund manager owns 6.62 Million shares of worth $15.89 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.92% of company’s outstanding stock.