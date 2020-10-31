Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 608,316 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93 Billion, closed the last trade at $30.94 per share which meant it lost -$1.85 on the day or -5.66% during that session. The EDIT stock price is -29.15% off its 52-week high price of $39.96 and 54.72% above the 52-week low of $14.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 690.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 889.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.61.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

Despite being -5.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the EDIT stock price touched $33.44- or saw a rise of 7.48%. Year-to-date, Editas Medicine, Inc. shares have moved 4.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have changed 10.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +110.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.5% from current levels.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Editas Medicine, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.37%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90.6% and -2.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +32.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.6%.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.78% with a share float percentage of 77.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Editas Medicine, Inc. having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.55 Million shares worth more than $223.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.39 Million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.17% shares in the company for having 5712794 shares of worth $167.73 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $52.83 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.