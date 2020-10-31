Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 720,313 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.39 Million, closed the last trade at $4.13 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 24.4% during that session. The BBW stock price is -37.53% off its 52-week high price of $5.68 and 75.54% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 134.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 145Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.62.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information

Sporting 24.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the BBW stock price touched $4.38-5 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. shares have moved 27.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) have changed 65.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 706.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +81.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 81.6% from current levels.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +76.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6450%, compared to -8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55% and -35.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -59.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +101.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.14% with a share float percentage of 64.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Solas Capital Management, LLC with over 1.5 Million shares worth more than $3.27 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Solas Capital Management, LLC held 9.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.65 Million and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 380602 shares of worth $829.71 Thousand while later fund manager owns 230.24 Thousand shares of worth $543.37 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.