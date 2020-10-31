Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,066,135 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.51 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The TENB stock price is -24.27% off its 52-week high price of $42.39 and 52.27% above the 52-week low of $16.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) trade information

Despite being -2.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the TENB stock price touched $38.93- or saw a rise of 12.38%. Year-to-date, Tenable Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 42.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have changed -9.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.32% from current levels.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenable Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -111.9%, compared to 3.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 154.5% and 144.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114.18 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $120.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $97.05 Million and $100.02 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.7% for the current quarter and 20.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -32.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.8%.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.5% with a share float percentage of 89.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenable Holdings, Inc. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 24.33 Million shares worth more than $725.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 24.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.46 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.22 Million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Software & IT Services Portfolio. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 2144230 shares of worth $80.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.62 Million shares of worth $60.89 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.6% of company’s outstanding stock.