ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 611,368 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.29 Million, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The RETO stock price is -152.63% off its 52-week high price of $1.92 and 60.53% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the RETO stock price touched $0.82 or saw a rise of 7.32%. Year-to-date, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. shares have moved -13.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have changed 52%. Short interest in the company has seen 203.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 154.12.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.22% with a share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 37.61 Thousand shares worth more than $49.64 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 18.54 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.47 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.