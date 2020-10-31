Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has a beta value of -2.13 and has seen 653,569 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $549.85 Million, closed the last trade at $10.7 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 3.38% during that session. The HGEN stock price is -217.29% off its 52-week high price of $33.95 and 85.98% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 508.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 473.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Sporting 3.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the HGEN stock price touched $13.15- or saw a rise of 18.63%. Year-to-date, Humanigen, Inc. shares have moved 338.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have changed 0.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 574.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 159.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +189.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 133.64% from current levels.

Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.3%.