G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 633,603 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $417.78 Million, closed the last trade at $10.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The GTHX stock price is -185.53% off its 52-week high price of $31.38 and 19.93% above the 52-week low of $8.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 693.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 746.56 Million shares.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Despite being -1.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the GTHX stock price touched $12.59- or saw a rise of 12.71%. Year-to-date, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -58.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have changed -4.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.6%.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.4% with a share float percentage of 109.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with G1 Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.66 Million shares worth more than $137.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 3.47 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.21 Million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.41% shares in the company for having 1677399 shares of worth $19.37 Million while later fund manager owns 1.02 Million shares of worth $15.59 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.