Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 978,420 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -5.17% during that session. The CSTM stock price is -71.4% off its 52-week high price of $15.1 and 55.73% above the 52-week low of $3.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 946.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Constellium SE (CSTM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Despite being -5.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the CSTM stock price touched $10.52- or saw a rise of 16.25%. Year-to-date, Constellium SE shares have moved -34.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have changed 12.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Constellium SE shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -253.19%, compared to -36.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -112.5% and 159.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.35 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.49 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.56 Billion and $1.44 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -13.5% for the current quarter and 3.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -69.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.2%.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.44% with a share float percentage of 96.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellium SE having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.21 Million shares worth more than $93.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 8.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.83 Million and represent 5.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.17% shares in the company for having 7133913 shares of worth $54.79 Million while later fund manager owns 3.55 Million shares of worth $27.27 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.