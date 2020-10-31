Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) has a beta value of -0.72 and has seen 546,359 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.52 Million, closed the last trade at $3.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -3.27% during that session. The QLGN stock price is -459.9% off its 52-week high price of $21.5 and 3.39% above the 52-week low of $3.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 628.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Despite being -3.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the QLGN stock price touched $4.43-1 or saw a rise of 13.32%. Year-to-date, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -9.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) have changed -22.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $175, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4457.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $175 while the price target rests at a high of $175. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4457.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4457.29% from current levels.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.1%.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 30Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.09 Thousand and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 10616 shares of worth $51.06 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.64 Thousand shares of worth $14.46 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.