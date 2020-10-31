PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) has a beta value of 2.86 and has seen 597,779 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.3 Million, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -7.01% during that session. The PDSB stock price is -150.25% off its 52-week high price of $4.98 and 69.1% above the 52-week low of $0.615. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 372.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 707.67 Million shares.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Despite being -7.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the PDSB stock price touched $2.25 or saw a rise of 11.56%. Year-to-date, PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares have moved -24.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) have changed -14.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 210.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.5%.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.03% with a share float percentage of 7.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDS Biotechnology Corporation having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 622.67 Thousand shares worth more than $1.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 384Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $771.84 Thousand and represent 2.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 375000 shares of worth $1.37 Million while later fund manager owns 70.26 Thousand shares of worth $170.72 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.