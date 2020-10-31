Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 514,053 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.39 per share which meant it lost -$3.26 on the day or -8.66% during that session. The CTB stock price is -11.52% off its 52-week high price of $38.35 and 59.81% above the 52-week low of $13.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 457.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 381.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.92.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) trade information

Despite being -8.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the CTB stock price touched $38.35- or saw a rise of 10.33%. Year-to-date, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares have moved 19.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) have changed 8.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.77% from current levels.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.03%, compared to -50.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.8% and 295.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $729.57 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $616.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $750.21 Million and $531.69 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.8% for the current quarter and 16% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.71%.

CTB Dividends

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.42 at a share yield of 1.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.34%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.58% with a share float percentage of 100.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cooper Tire & Rubber Company having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.6 Million shares worth more than $209.79 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.65 Million and represent 10.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 3122392 shares of worth $98.98 Million while later fund manager owns 1.41 Million shares of worth $39.06 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.