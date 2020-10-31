Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 581,349 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.79 Million, closed the last trade at $4.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -4.38% during that session. The DSS stock price is -239.87% off its 52-week high price of $15.6 and 19.61% above the 52-week low of $3.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) trade information

Despite being -4.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the DSS stock price touched $7.62-3 or saw a rise of 39.76%. Year-to-date, Document Security Systems, Inc. shares have moved -49.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) have changed 0.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 246.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 104.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 205.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +205.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 205.01% from current levels.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Document Security Systems, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -49.39%, compared to -4.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 140% and 82.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.69 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.26 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.96 Million and $5Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.9% for the current quarter and -14.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -230.9%.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Jackson Wealth Management, LLC, with the holding of over 50Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228Thousand and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 18331 shares of worth $149.76 Thousand while later fund manager owns 10.55 Thousand shares of worth $67.43 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.