International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 793,119 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $290.38 Million, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.76% during that session. The THM stock price is -52.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 77.85% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 501.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 589.35 Million shares.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) trade information

Sporting 2.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the THM stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 14.37%. Year-to-date, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares have moved 176.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) have changed 12.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 591.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.4%.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.25% with a share float percentage of 71.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 59.59 Million shares worth more than $106.08 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Paulson & Company, Inc. held 31.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 28.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.56 Million and represent 15.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.95% shares in the company for having 7405503 shares of worth $12.74 Million while later fund manager owns 3.09 Million shares of worth $5.31 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.