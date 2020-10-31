World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 773,317 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.05 per share which meant it gained $1.63 on the day or 8.39% during that session. The INT stock price is -110.78% off its 52-week high price of $44.37 and 12.78% above the 52-week low of $18.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 352.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 429.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) trade information

Sporting 8.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the INT stock price touched $22.95- or saw a rise of 8.28%. Year-to-date, World Fuel Services Corporation shares have moved -51.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) have changed -0.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.99% from current levels.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that World Fuel Services Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.65%, compared to 3.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -59.7% and -43.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -38%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.48 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.04 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.32 Billion and $9.36 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -51.9% for the current quarter and -24.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

INT Dividends

World Fuel Services Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 2.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.86%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.97% with a share float percentage of 101.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with World Fuel Services Corporation having a total of 393 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.28 Million shares worth more than $187.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $154.64 Million and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.49% shares in the company for having 2212939 shares of worth $52.07 Million while later fund manager owns 1.73 Million shares of worth $44.47 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.