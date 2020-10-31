VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 554,803 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.89 Million, closed the last trade at $2.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -7.29% during that session. The VRME stock price is -181.84% off its 52-week high price of $7.525 and 23.22% above the 52-week low of $2.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 70.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 180.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) trade information

Despite being -7.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the VRME stock price touched $3.50-2 or saw a rise of 23.71%. Year-to-date, VerifyMe, Inc. shares have moved -23.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) have changed -17.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +59.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +25.3%.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 16.4 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.46 Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.