CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 857,747 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.97 Million, closed the last trade at $2.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -10.29% during that session. The CBAT stock price is -104.1% off its 52-week high price of $4.98 and 85.25% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Despite being -10.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the CBAT stock price touched $3.06-2 or saw a rise of 20.36%. Year-to-date, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. shares have moved 112.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) have changed 20.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 309.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +309.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 309.84% from current levels.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -278.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.81% with a share float percentage of 1.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 88.99 Thousand shares worth more than $67.63 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 32.47 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.68 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.