Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 501,797 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.65 per share which meant it lost -$1.3 on the day or -4.82% during that session. The SKY stock price is -44.37% off its 52-week high price of $37.03 and 57.82% above the 52-week low of $10.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 460.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.85 Million shares.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) trade information

Despite being -4.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the SKY stock price touched $27.86- or saw a rise of 7.93%. Year-to-date, Skyline Champion Corporation shares have moved -19.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) have changed -4.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 708.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Skyline Champion Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.74%, compared to -1.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and 64.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +193.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.8%.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.1% with a share float percentage of 99.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skyline Champion Corporation having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 7.86 Million shares worth more than $191.34 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.38 Million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Columbia Acorn Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.07% shares in the company for having 2308259 shares of worth $65.16 Million while later fund manager owns 1.57 Million shares of worth $38.2 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.