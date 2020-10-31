Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 646,134 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.95 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.67 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 2.88% during that session. The ITCI stock price is -76.57% off its 52-week high price of $43.56 and 65.5% above the 52-week low of $8.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 713.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.99.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) trade information

Sporting 2.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the ITCI stock price touched $26.15- or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares have moved -28.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have changed -3.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 120.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +224.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.87% from current levels.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +44.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.46%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.1% and -18.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37066.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.6%.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.59% with a share float percentage of 74.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.53 Million shares worth more than $218.95 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.27 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.29 Million and represent 7.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.3% shares in the company for having 2892493 shares of worth $52.7 Million while later fund manager owns 1.65 Million shares of worth $42.23 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.