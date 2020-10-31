PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,682,258 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.49 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The PPD stock price is -14.08% off its 52-week high price of $37.51 and 67.73% above the 52-week low of $10.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PPD, Inc. (PPD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) trade information

Despite being -0.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the PPD stock price touched $35.65- or saw a rise of 7.77%. Year-to-date, PPD, Inc. shares have moved 9.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have changed -11.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.45% from current levels.

PPD, Inc. (PPD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PPD, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.75%, compared to -1.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.1% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.6%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.7% for the current quarter and 14.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -43.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.9%.