NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 978,008 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $122.1 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The NVCR stock price is -15.39% off its 52-week high price of $140.89 and 56.27% above the 52-week low of $53.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 973.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Despite being -0.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the NVCR stock price touched $125.79 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, NovoCure Limited shares have moved 44.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have changed 9.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $126, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $86 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.57% from current levels.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NovoCure Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +98.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -328.57%, compared to -1.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75% and 125% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34.9%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $128.31 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $135.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $99.23 Million and $102.15 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.3% for the current quarter and 32.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +89.3%.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.48% with a share float percentage of 83.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovoCure Limited having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.44 Million shares worth more than $619.01 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 10.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 7.9 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $468.69 Million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.65% shares in the company for having 5713735 shares of worth $636Million while later fund manager owns 3.74 Million shares of worth $309.19 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.7% of company’s outstanding stock.