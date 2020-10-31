Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has a beta value of 2.9 and has seen 596,990 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.92 Million, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -6.62% during that session. The AFI stock price is -128.04% off its 52-week high price of $6.75 and 62.16% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 698.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 332.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) trade information

Despite being -6.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the AFI stock price touched $3.78-2 or saw a rise of 21.69%. Year-to-date, Armstrong Flooring, Inc. shares have moved -30.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) have changed -14.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 315.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.35% from current levels.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $155.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $157.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $177.7 Million and $165.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.5% for the current quarter and -4.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -59.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -290.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.6%.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.65% with a share float percentage of 97.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Armstrong Flooring, Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 2.83 Million shares worth more than $8.45 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 13.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gamco Investors Inc, with the holding of over 1.84 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.5 Million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.87% shares in the company for having 836100 shares of worth $2.5 Million while later fund manager owns 582.39 Thousand shares of worth $1.74 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.7% of company’s outstanding stock.